S.C. records nearly 500 additional COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 489 new cases of COVID-19, and 28 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 131,428 and those who have died to 2,968, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 19 new cases registered and one additional death, according to DHEC. Florence County saw 16 new cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 3,635 and the percent positive was 13.5%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,168 inpatient hospital beds, 8,123 are in use for a 79.89% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 784 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 223 are in ICU and 136 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
