Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Ala. as Category 2 hurricane

GULF SHORES, ALA. (WMBF) – Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Ala., as a strong Category 2 hurricane.
When the storm made landfall at 5:45 a.m. EST, maximum sustained winds were 105 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 965 mb, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Sally will likely bring “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding along portions of the North-Central Gulf Coast, the NHC said.
The storm will move across the southeast and the remnants are expected to hit our area on Wednesday night, bringing chances of rain and storms. Right now, it remains uncertain home much rain will fall in our area.
By Thursday and Friday, the remnants of Hurricane Sally will pass through the Carolinas and bring a cold front through the Carolinas on Friday night, and it will bring a taste of fall to the area for the weekend.
