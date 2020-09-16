Police search for missing woman last seen near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Horry County are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.
According to Horry County police, Tanya Marie Marsh was last seen on Sept. 7 near Ivystone Drive, outside of Myrtle Beach.
Marsh was reportedly headed home to Alabama, but she never arrived.
Police said she may be driving a green 1996 Ford Explorer with a missing headlight and cracked tail light, similar to the one pictured above.
Marsh is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with dyed purple hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
