Police: Conway man lit shed on fire with two people inside

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon following his arrest for allegedly setting a shed on fire while two people were inside.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 34-year-old Rosalio Martinez was booked Tuesday on two counts of attempted murder and one count of third-degree arson.
Bond has not been set on the charges.
According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers were called Sunday to the 2900 block of Church Street for possible arson. When they arrived, they said they found a shed on fire.
Investigators said Martinez threw a flammable liquid onto the shed and lit it on fire while the two victims were inside.
According to police, the two escaped the shed with minor injuries.
The suspect was located on Sept. 15 and taken into custody without incident.
