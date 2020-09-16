Police chief: Chase led to crash involving Aynor police officer, motorcycle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Aynor police chief confirmed on Wednesday that a chase led to a crash involving one of his officers and a motorcyclist.
Police Chief David Thompson released a statement saying that an Aynor police officer tried to make a traffic stop on Tuesday for a traffic violation, but the motorcyclist didn’t stop.
The chase ended when the motorcycle and Aynor police vehicle collided with one another along Highway 701 near Allsbrook Grocery in Aynor.
The driver of the motorcycle was flown to the hospital with injuries.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews said the police officer was not taken to the hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
WMBF News has reached out to the highway patrol about charges in the case. We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
