No final agreement reached between Myrtle Beach, Horry County in hospitality fee battle

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The ongoing battle over hospitality fees continues after a judge failed to sign off on a proposed settlement agreement between Myrtle Beach and Horry County.
Both sides came together Wednesday morning for a hearing that lasted about an hour.
PAST COVERAGE:
Myrtle Beach filed the lawsuit in March 2019 against Horry County, claiming that the county was illegally taking millions of dollars in hospitality fees from the municipalities.
It stems from a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax. The money was spent on numerous road projects throughout the county.
The resolution was slated to expire in 2017.
But in December 2016, the county passed an ordinance that extended the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. According to Myrtle Beach leaders, the county did not receive their consent.
It was announced earlier this month that Horry County and all the municipalities involved in the case reached a settlement agreement.
The South Carolina Supreme Court will have the final say if the lower courts fail to approve the settlement agreement.
