Myrtle Beach Chamber to host seminar on unconscious and implicit biases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual seminar on unconscious and implicit biases.
The chamber’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council will present the program at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release.
Presented by Bob Wallace with Webster University Myrtle Beach, the seminar explains what unconscious and implicit biases are and what we can do about them.
The program is free and open to the public.
