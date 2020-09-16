Man charged in deadly Florence ambush shooting to appear in court Wednesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in a deadly ambush shooting in Florence is due in court Wednesday morning.
Public index records show an order for transportation was filed on Sep. 11 to bring Fred Hopkins back to Florence County from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County where he is being held for his own safety.
Hopkins is accused of killing two Florence officers and injuring five others in a shooting in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood on Oct. 3, 2018.
Authorities were there to serve a search warrant on Seth Hopkins, Fred’s son, following allegations of child sex abuse.
In 2019, Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Fred Hopkins is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He last appeared in court in June when he received notice the state would be seeking the death penalty for his charges.
Due to a gag order associated with the case, the purpose of Wednesday’s hearing is unknown.
