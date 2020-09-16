Learning to kayak at River Island Adventures

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - River Island Adventures gives you a different experience in the Myrtle Beach area.
One thing you can do when visiting is kayak! It doesn’t matter if you are an expert or a beginner, they will teach you everything you need to know.
Kayak instructor Cherish Collins gets you ready to go by showing you how to paddle and making sure you have a life vest on before hitting the water!
While kayaking down the river, you will really get that lowcountry feel. There is cypress trees, Spanish moss and you might even see some wildlife.
The kayak instructor will take you half a mile down to an island and then it’s about a two-hour paddle around the island. You will get to paddle around a 48-acre island, but don’t worry about getting lost; the guide will be there with you.
This hidden gem is worth checking out and seeing these beautiful waters while kayaking.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.