Horry County police searching for driver after chase, crash in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police officers are searching for a driver involved in a chase and crash in the Socastee area.
Police said around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a person drove away from officers in a stolen vehicle. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed that the stolen vehicle was also hauling a forklift during the chase.
The suspect ended up crashing the vehicle into a power pole along Socastee Boulevard near Creon Street and took out some utility lines, according to authorities.
Police said the driver ran away and officers are now searching the area.
If you see suspicious activity, you’re told to call police at 843-248-1520.
