HCS parents can begin requesting switch from virtual learning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials with Horry County Schools said parents of students currently enrolled in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program will receive an email Wednesday notifying them that they can request a transfer.
According to the district, parents interested in requesting a transfer for their students must do so within the PowerSchool Parent Portal.
A spokesperson for the district said processing a request to transfer could take up to a week to complete and students will remain in the virtual program until they receive notification about available space and schedule for their base school.
The ’20-'21 school year for Horry County School students started on Sept. 8, with about 30% of district students enrolled in the virtual program.
Within the past week-and-a-half, parents have expressed concerns over communication from the district and the quality of education in the virtual program.
After transfer requests from the virtual program to brick-and-mortar have been processed, the district will review space available in the virtual program and evaluate any requests to switch students from brick-and-mortar to the full virtual program.,
