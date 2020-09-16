Grand Strand senior living facility set to welcome families for visits

“I believe the short period of time, six-feet distance, pre-screening, hand washing, they are going to be washing their hands immediately when they come to us. We are going to be checking temperatures, oxygen levels and checking off if they’ve had any symptoms in the last 14 days, so I think our guidelines and policies that were accepted by DHEC have us in a great position to not have to worry too much about it," Piepenbring said.