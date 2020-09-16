FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development continue to increase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two chances of development continue to increase with the next name on the 2020 Atlantic list is Wilfred. There is a good chance that we see at least a tropical depression out of one of these, if not both.
An area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms that have become a little better organized during the past several hours. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. The chance of development is at 40% over the next 48 hours and 60% over the next week.
Showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of development is at 50% over the next 48 hours and 70% over the next week.
It’s important to note that neither of these systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.
