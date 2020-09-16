FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development continue to increase

An area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms that have become a little better organized during the past several hours. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. The chance of development is at 40% over the next 48 hours and 60% over the next week.