FIRST ALERT: Sally brings increasing rain chances to Carolinas

The remnants of Sally arrive on Thursday and Friday in the Carolinas. This quick increase in moisture will bring rain chances to 70% on Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially in those storms toward the afternoon hours. We are under a level one severe weather risk for Thursday. Anytime you have a strong low pressure system move through, we will need to keep an eye out for some stronger storms or a quick spin-up tornado. At this point, those chances look slim and better off to the northwest but we will continue to keep an eye on it.