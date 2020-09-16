FIRST ALERT: Sally brings increasing rain chances to Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Sally will bring increasing rain chances to the Carolinas as we head throughout the rest of the week. While we will not be dealing with the direct impacts, we will be dealing with indirect impacts in the way of tropical moisture and the remnants of Sally, especially on Thursday and Friday.
As you step out the door this morning, it’s a crisp and cool start to your Wednesday. Cloud cover continues to increase and will do so throughout the day before the tropical moisture brings in the rain chances for this afternoon and evening. Have outdoor plans today? Get them done early!
The best rain chance today will arrive by the late afternoon and continue throughout the evening hours. Rain chances are now at 60% for this evening as highs will top out in the lower 80s.
The remnants of Sally arrive on Thursday and Friday in the Carolinas. This quick increase in moisture will bring rain chances to 70% on Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially in those storms toward the afternoon hours. We are under a level one severe weather risk for Thursday. Anytime you have a strong low pressure system move through, we will need to keep an eye out for some stronger storms or a quick spin-up tornado. At this point, those chances look slim and better off to the northwest but we will continue to keep an eye on it.
Areas closer to the low pressure look to still be in the Upstate where 5+ inches of rain could fall. Closer to the Grand Strand, models range from 1-3″ of rain with isolated higher amounts. Just know that those rounds of showers and storms can quickly add up over these two days. Either way, soaking rains are possible at times with several inches of rain likely in many areas.
A much stronger cold front will then push through the Carolinas Friday night and usher in a taste of fall weather for the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures only reaching the low-mid 70s during the day with nighttime temperatures dropping well into the 50s in most areas. It will be rather breezy at times as well.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.