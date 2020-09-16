FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Sally may bring small tornado threat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The remnants of Hurricane Sally will pass through the Carolinas late Thursday and may bring the risk of isolated tornadoes to some areas.
A level two severe weather risk in now in place. A few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts associated with Sally will exist from Georgia into the eastern Carolinas from midday through the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday.
Strong low to mid-level winds in the atmosphere will persist with the remnants of Sally as it spreads from Georgia and into the Carolinas during the day on Thursday. This will result in an atmosphere favorable for strong to severe storms capable of producing gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat. Tropical humidity increasing across the area will add fuel to the atmosphere and help to energize any developing thunderstorms.
The most likely time frame for severe storms and isolated tornadoes will be from the midday hours into the early evening on Thursday.
