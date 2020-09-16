FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, tornado threat as Sally’s remnants move through

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The remnants of Hurricane Sally will pass through the Carolinas on Thursday with increasing rain, gusty breezes and a small chance of isolated tornadoes.
Moisture will continue to increase across the region through tonight with passing showers at times and risk of an isolated thunderstorm near the beaches. Temperatures will remain mild in the lower 70s.
By Thursday, Sally will continue weakening into a tropical depression, but the moisture and wind shear associated with the remnants will bring periods of heavy rain at times. The heaviest rain will likely arrive from midday Thursday and last off and on into the evening. The steadiest rain is likely to fall across the Pee Dee where totals are likely to reach as high as 2 to 4 inches. Much of the rain may come down in a short amount of time and lead to minor flooding. As a result, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday for the Pee Dee.
Closer to the Grand Strand, rainfall totals will reach 1 to 3 inches. No major flooding is expected, but minor street flooding could develop during the times of heaviest rain.
A level two severe weather risk in now in place across the region. A few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts associated with Sally will exist from Georgia into the eastern Carolinas from midday through the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday.
Strong low to mid-level winds in the atmosphere will persist with the remnants of Sally as it spreads from Georgia and into the Carolinas during the day on Thursday. This will result in an atmosphere favorable for strong to severe storms capable of producing gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat. Tropical humidity increasing across the area will add fuel to the atmosphere and help to energize any developing thunderstorms.
The most likely time frame for isolated tornadoes will be from midday into the evening hours.
A strong cold front will then push through the Carolinas Friday night and help to push the remnants of Sally out to sea and usher in a taste of fall weather for the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures only reaching the low-mid 70s during the day with nighttime temperatures dropping well into the 50s in most areas. It will be rather breezy at times as well.
