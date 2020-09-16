FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, tornado threat as Sally’s remnants move through

By Thursday, Sally will continue weakening into a tropical depression, but the moisture and wind shear associated with the remnants will bring periods of heavy rain at times. The heaviest rain will likely arrive from midday Thursday and last off and on into the evening. The steadiest rain is likely to fall across the Pee Dee where totals are likely to reach as high as 2 to 4 inches. Much of the rain may come down in a short amount of time and lead to minor flooding. As a result, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday for the Pee Dee.