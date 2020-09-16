Dining With Dockery: Tidal Creek Brewhouse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the first episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew visits the new Tidal Creek Brewhouse in The Market Common.
Tidal Creek Brewhouse is a new restaurant that brews its own beer and has great food ranging from brunch to lunch and dinner.
Not only is it located in a great location, but all of their craft beers are brewed in house and named after things that tie into the Grand Strand. If you are ever in the area, Tidal Creek Brewhouse offers a unique vibe along with delicious food and plenty of events while eating and drinking.
The video above showcases just some of the great menu items and beers that you can try when you visit.
You can also visit Tidal Creek’s website for more information.
