COVID-19 testing clinic at Myrtle Beach Convention Center canceled due to weather threat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A free COVID-19 testing clinic set for Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center has been canceled.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the clinic was set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. Due to anticipated inclement weather, it has been canceled.
Another testing opportunity is set for Friday, Sept. 18 at the Horry Georgetown Technical College conference center, according to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
That testing event will go from 2 to 4 p.m. The HGTC conference center is located at 950 Crabtree Lane in Myrtle Beach.
