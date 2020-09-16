Chants looking forward to being in national spotlight once again

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football team is riding high after it’s season opening win over Kansas. Now, the Chanticleers aim to keep the momentum rolling as they return to Conway for Friday’s home opener.
It’s going to be a special one as Coastal has the pleasure of being in the national spotlight for the second straight week. The matchup with the Fighting Camels of Campbell was originally set to air on ESPN3 but will now be featured in a prime time slot on ESPN with kickoff set for 7:30. P.M.
“It’s awesome to be recognized by the nation and being able to play on live TV is a dream come true for a lot of kids," Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh said.
When visiting with the team today, they say they’re once again looking forward to showcasing to the nation what they can do and are glad to do so right here on the Grand Strand.
“I think it’s a blessing. I know it’s big for the school as a whole but getting the opportunity to play in front of as many people as possible and show our talents, I think we’re going to blow it out the water," said Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter.
“Now we’re going to have all eyes on us again to say, ‘Hey was that for real or not?’ For us to have that opportunity in back to back weeks that’s a huge blessing," said Jamey Chadwell, head coach of the Chanticleers. "I think because of the virus and pandemic, there is less opportunities out there and for us to have a chance to take advantage of that is a big deal. Hopefully we can take advantage of it and play well on Friday night.”
