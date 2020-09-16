Auto parts manufacturer expanding operations in Marion County, creating new jobs

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More jobs are coming to Marion County.
The governor’s office announced on Wednesday that DMA Holdings, Inc., an auto parts manufacturer and distributor, is expanding operations in Marion County, and will open a new manufacturing and distribution center.
The company plans to invest more than $3.9 million and will create 25 new jobs.
The 377,000 square foot facility will be located at 202 Averette Street in Nicholas. It’s is the company’s second facility in Marion County, with the first one located in Mullins.
“We are proud to continue our partnership with Marion County as we expand our automotive operations in the town of Nichols. Since coming to Marion County in 2018, we have experienced tremendous support from the local, county and state levels. This new facility will play a big part in our strategic growth initiatives for the coming years,” said DMA President & CEO John Treece.
Operations are expected to be online in Oct. 2020.
