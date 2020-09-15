Three charged in connection with two reported armed robbery cases in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two teens and a 22-year-old are facing charges in connection with two reported armed robbery cases that happened in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention 17-year-old Chimenuma Ajoku, 17-year-old Ayeola Murray and 22-year-old Stanley Sampson, all of Columbia, were each charged with three counts of robbery/attempted armed robbery.
Ajoku is also during with two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remained in jail Tuesday morning under a $55,000 bond, while the two other suspects are in jail under $50,000 bonds each.
According to arrest warrants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to the 3000 block of North Oak Street on Saturday in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told police he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while parked at his apartment complex when two of the suspects, identified as Ajoku and Sampson, approached him.
The victim said the two men pointed guns and ordered him out of the car, the warrants state. The suspects allegedly searched the vehicle before asking the man for whatever money he had.
“The victim handed over his wallet, which contained $40 and various cards,” according to the arrest warrants.
A short time later, at the Village Bar and Grill in the 3100 block of North Kings Highway, two victims stated they left work and were inside their vehicle when a silver Jeep SUV blocked their exit, police said.
According to the warrants, two men got out of the vehicle, pointed firearms and yelled at them.
“The victims stated they felt they were going to be robbed so the driver (Victim 1) put the car in reverse,” the warrants stated.
According to law enforcement, the suspects got back into the Jeep as a marked police cruiser pulled up behind them.
Authorities stopped the Jeep and both Ajoku and Sampson were said to be inside the vehicle, while Murray was listed as the driver, according to the warrants.
A search allegedly found a firearm in close proximity to where Ajoku was sitting, police said.
