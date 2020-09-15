S.C. records over 700 additional COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 701 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 130,917 and those who have died to 2,943, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 43 new cases registered and one additional death, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 4,465 and the percent positive was 15.7%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,094 inpatient hospital beds, 7,837 are in use for a 77.64% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 745 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 211 are in ICU and 127 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
