New homes coming to Pine Lakes area of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday approved phase one of a three-phase plan to bring hundreds of new homes to the Pine Lakes area of Myrtle Beach.
The homes will sit right off Robert Grissom Parkway. In total, the three phases include plans for 220 single-family homes and 70 townhomes.
Many people who live in Pine Lakes showed up to the meeting Tuesday to express their concerns. They are mainly concerned about increased traffic.
Residents are worried people who live in the new homes will drive through their neighborhood to get to Kings Highway, since the gate at the Pine Lakes Country Club doesn’t work.
“I’m very concerned obviously with the probably 500-plus cars that are probably going to be coming that way now,” Pine Lakes resident Davis Hussey said.
Planning commission members noted they aren’t allowed to mandate that a private company like Founders Group, which owns the gate, fix something like the gate.
However, a representative from Lennar, the company building the homes, said at the meeting they would be more than happy to speak with Founders Group to see if they can get the gate working again.
Another concern residents have is the preservation of the history of the area, since Pine Lakes is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Myrtle Beach.
“There isn’t much history in Myrtle Beach that has been preserved, and as you know, it is worth preserving,” Pine Lakes resident Tricia O’Connor said.
Now that the plans have been approved by the planning commission and don’t have to go before the city council, the homes are clear to be built.
