Kidney donor found for Green Twp police officer battling genetic disease

GREEN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A kidney donor has been found for a Green Township police officer battling polycystic kidney disease (PKD).
Officer Troy Biggs was diagnosed about three years ago. It’s a genetic disease that his sister also has and his mother died a few months ago after living with the disease for years.
Biggs recently learned that his own health is beginning to decline.
Doctors told him he has reached a critical point in his care, and the need for a kidney donor is now.
It can take years for someone to receive a transplant, but Biggs’s family felt there was no time to waste, so they spread the word through a website, a Facebook page and flyers.
Anyone who is able to help or who wants to learn more can visit the Go Biggs or Go Home website or the Kidney for Troy Facebook page.
