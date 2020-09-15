How to with Halley: Grab a surfboard and hit the waves

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those looking to channel their inter surfer dude need some cool waves, a good breeze and perhaps a few lessons.
So many beachgoers head to the Grand Strand to do more than just get a good tan; they’re here to catch a wave and hang ten.
If anyone can teach someone how to surf, it’s renowned instructor Kelly Rhode.
You’ve probably seen Rhode out on the beach teaching so many how to surf. For starters, he would recommend a rash guard.
Still, what else do one need to have a successful day surfing out at the beach? “Definitely need waves, you need the tides right and you need the wind right,” Rhode said.
A good board can be 10 feet long, making it really easy to stand up, or an eight-foot soft top. See the video above for more how-to surfing tips.
If you’re ready to give it a try, don’t forget to stay safe in the water. Always carry your board beside of you, never in between you and the wave. Should you fall off, remember to protect your head. Also, never surf alone.
If you need a surfing buddy, be sure to call Kelly Rhode.
