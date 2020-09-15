Horry County police search for man in connection to theft investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the community for help in an ongoing theft investigation.
They are searching for a man believed to be named “Shawn,” who is a suspect in the case.
Police are asking people who may recognize him or had previous experiences with the suspect to come forward.
They are also trying to find out his last name, since a business card he has left behind does not provide that information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lewis at 843-915-8025.
