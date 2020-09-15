Horry County Council to discuss future of county’s mask mandate at Tuesday’s meeting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council will discuss extending or ending the county’s mask mandate Tuesday night.
The emergency ordinance was extended under a consent agenda earlier this month, allowing council members to vote for every item on the agenda at once without discussion.
Councilman Al Allen called the placement of the emergency ordinance in the agenda a “tyranny,” saying the public needed the transparency of a public discussion.
Allen explained why he believes it’s important to have an open conversation.
“It could be adjusted, amended or it could be a whole new ordinance brought forth, but that’s why it needs to openly be discussed so the public can see where their council members stand on these issues," he said.
Since day one, Councilman Johnny Vaught has been against a mask order, saying it’s taking the rights away from people to choose if they’ll wear one.
He said he’ll vote to end the ordinance.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reiterated wearing a mask isn’t for just for yourself, but for those around you.
Vaught weighed in on this.
“If you have COVID, whether you’re asymptomatic or not asymptomatic, and somebody else is wearing a mask and you choose not to then that person is protecting him or herself. They’re wearing that mask for their protection, they are not wearing a mask for my protection so why is my wearing a mask for their protection? The logic just doesn’t hold up," he said.
Vaught also noted the mask ordinance isn’t being enforced and believes if it’s an unenforceable law, there shouldn’t be one.
Councilman Gary Loftus before the Sept. 1 meeting said that SCDHEC data indicates that the mask mandates are working and he will continue to encourage people to wear masks until the coronavirus is no longer an issue.
Municipalities like Conway, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have all extended their mask requirements.
Council will have an open discussion on the matter Tuesday, which begins at 6 p.m.
Stay with WMBF News for this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.