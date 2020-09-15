Hey Eric Do My Job!: Taking time to cook burritos

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For my first “Hey Eric Do My Job” assignment, I cooked burritos and the Mexican version of the Cuban sandwich with my friends at Taqueria las Comadres at 105 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
At first I was confident. After all who hasn’t made burritos before?!
However, I quickly learned these weren’t just any burritos and there is definitely an art to making them turn out the way they are supposed to.
What a great time I had! And although I’ve worked in the restaurant industry for years, after watching this story, you’ll see it is possible to teach an old dog new tricks!
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.