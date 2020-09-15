HCFR: Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a crash in Loris involving a motorcycle.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Highway 701 near Allsbrook Grocery.
The driver of the motorcycle was flown to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved in the wreck was not transported.
People are being told to avoid the area while authorities investigate the wreck.
WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn more about this crash.
