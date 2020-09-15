Harvest Restaurant at Brookgreen Gardens gives you a garden-to-table dining experience

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -A new restaurant at Brookgreen Gardens called Harvest is all about keeping their menu items fresh.
The restaurant uses fresh vegetables from Bethea’s garden at Brookgreen. That garden is a little over two years old and was a gift to Brookgreen from the Floyd family.
The garden has unique vegetables that you can’t find in a grocery store, as it’s an organic edible garden with a wide variety of vegetables like eggplants, butternut squash, okra, corn and so much more. They are starting to harvest some milling corn and they are even growing rice.
When visiting Brookgreen Gardens, you can stop by Harvest and have fresh vegetables on your plate that the cooks picked that morning at the garden.
Some things they make is an eggplant napoleon, vegetable pasta or a vegetable risotto. They are also starting a canning program, with the cans of vegetables displayed through the restaurant.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.