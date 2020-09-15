Ohio football players suspended after being told not to carry thin blue line, thin red line flags onto field

MORROW, Ohio (FOX19) - Two Little Miami football players have been suspended from their team after they ran onto the football field with a thin blue line and thin red line flag.
FOX19 NOW was told Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley carried the flags to honor firefighters and police officers on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 during their game on Friday against Turpin.
A spokesperson for Little Miami Schools says the players did ask for permission in advance to run with the flags but were told no.
As a result, Williams and Bentley were suspended from the football team.
The school district sent this statement to FOX19 NOW:
"Little Miami Local Schools is saddened to see this story take such a negative turn. While we understand these students' desire show their support of our first responders, they did not obtain permission from district officials. Administrators must act when students break the rules.
"The Patriot Night program to memorialize the victims of 9/11 was already part of our pre-game ceremonies on Friday and the American flag is the first thing through the tunnel every Friday night. Little Miami enjoys an outstanding relationship with local first police and fire agencies and a Little Miami school resource officer is also a high school football coach.
“Little Miami always has – and always will – support our first responders, our veterans, and all who sacrifice to maintain our freedoms.”
It is unknown at this time how long the players' suspension will last.
Meantime, a Facebook event has been created called “We Stand with Brady and Jarad”.
The event creators are inviting people to gather at a nearby location with their flags before Little Miami’s next home game on Friday, Sept. 25.
“If they are not allowed to honor the country’s heroes, we will do it for them. We will pull into the school in a large group before the game starts and proudly show our support,” the post reads.
