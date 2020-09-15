Florence City Council votes to extend mask mandate until November

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence City Council voted to extend the ordinance requiring people to wear masks in certain businesses another 60 days.
Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela confirmed the mask mandate will remain in effect until Nov. 11.
The ordinance requires people to wear a face mask when they enter an “establishment open to the public,” which means any organization, establishment, facility or retail businesses that are open to the public. People must also wear masks in foodservice establishments such as restaurants.
Any person who does not comply with the face mask ordinance could face a $25 fine, and if a business does not follow the mandate then they could face a $100 fine.
This comes as DHEC data shows that areas with mask mandates have a bigger drop in coronavirus cases compared to places in South Carolina that do not require masks.
