FIRST ALERT: ‘Historic’ flooding possible from Sally

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 29.5 North, longitude 88.1 West or just south of the central Gulf Coast. Sally is moving toward the north near 2 mph. A slow northward motion is expected tonight, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion on Wednesday and Wednesday night. A slightly faster northeastward motion is expected on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday. Sally is expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday. Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Doppler radar indicates that maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf Coast. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.