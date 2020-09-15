FIRST ALERT: ‘Historic’ flooding possible from Sally

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Sally will only slowly drift toward the central Gulf Coast with historic flooding and rainfall possible.
HURRICANE SALLY
At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 29.5 North, longitude 88.1 West or just south of the central Gulf Coast. Sally is moving toward the north near 2 mph. A slow northward motion is expected tonight, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion on Wednesday and Wednesday night. A slightly faster northeastward motion is expected on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday. Sally is expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday. Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Doppler radar indicates that maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf Coast. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
Sally is forecast to produce 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle west of the Apalachicola River to far southeastern Mississippi. Historic life-threatening flash flooding is likely. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.
Sally is forecast to turn inland Wednesday and track across the Southeast producing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, across portions of southeastern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, central and northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas. Significant flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers.
HURRICANE PAULETTE
Paulette is moving toward the east-northeast across the northern Atlantic at near 30 mph, and this general motion with a further increase in speed is expected through Thursday. Afterward, Paulette is forecast to slow down and turn toward the south-southeast and south late Thursday and Friday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast to begin on Wednesday as the cyclone undergoes extratropical transition and moves over much cooler water. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles.
TROPICAL STORM TEDDY
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Teddy was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 47.9 West. Teddy is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A steady northwest motion at 10 to 15 mph is expected through the end of the week. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Teddy could become a hurricane tonight. Teddy is forecast to be near major hurricane strength within a few days.
TROPICAL STORM VICKY
Tropical Storm Vicky was located near latitude 21.2 North, longitude 32.1 West. Vicky is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A west-northwestward motion at a slightly slower forecast speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday, followed by a westward motion through dissipation. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast, and Vicky is expected to become a tropical depression on Wednesday, weaken to a remnant low Wednesday night, and dissipate by Friday.
