FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather sticks around, remnants of Sally bring rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a nice and refreshing morning with lower dew points and a comfortable feel as you head out the door this morning. The first cold front moved through our area and is leaving us with pleasant weather for today.
Highs will be in the lower 80s today with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Have plans? Get out and enjoy this weather!
Moisture from Sally will start to move into the region late tomorrow, increasing our scattered rain chances for the second half of the day. Clouds will thicken up and the rain chances will remain fairly isolated at 30%.
By Thursday and Friday, remnants of Hurricane Sally will arrive in the Carolinas. A quick increase in moisture will happen increasing rain chances to 60% on Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain could possibly be heavy at times. Just how much rain falls is still uncertain and is highly dependent on where the remnants of Sally move. Either way, soaking rains are possible at times.
A much stronger cold front will then push through the Carolinas Friday night and usher in a taste of fall weather for the weekend.
If you have plans outside this weekend, you will love the fall-like weather. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the low-mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid-upper 50s inland and the lower 60s on the beaches.
