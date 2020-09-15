Exploring Myrtle Beach State Park with Ranger Ann

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Myrtle Beach State Park offers a wide variety of things to do. Of course, there is the beach with a great fishing pier and something you should definitely try out when you go visit is the Maritime forest. This is a beautiful grassland that has an incredible diversity of flowers and many types of animals. While walking around, you might see some lizards, birds, butterflies, bees and rabbits! It’s a great short walk with the ocean on one side and the park on the other side.
Myrtle Beach State Park opened in 1936 and was the first state park in South Carolina to open to the public. When the park opened it was a Civilian Conservation Corps park. This was during the Great Depression putting young men to work. Some facilities from that time are still being seen around the park.
There is a nature center where you can see some reptiles like a corn snake! It is important to walk around the park with closed toed shoes at night because people have seen copperheads. The nature center is a great place for people to learn about the native wildlife you will see while walking around the park. When going to Myrtle Beach State Park, you can expect to see wildlife from the forest to the sea!
