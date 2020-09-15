Exploring Myrtle Beach State Park with Ranger Ann

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Myrtle Beach State Park offers a wide variety of things to do. Of course, there is the beach with a great fishing pier and something you should definitely try out when you go visit is the Maritime forest. This is a beautiful grassland that has an incredible diversity of flowers and many types of animals. While walking around, you might see some lizards, birds, butterflies, bees and rabbits! It’s a great short walk with the ocean on one side and the park on the other side.