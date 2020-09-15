Crews begin work on new disc golf course in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction has started on a new disc golf course in Myrtle Beach.
A joint effort between the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County, the Splinter City Disc Golf Course will be located on Farrow Parkway, across from Warbird Park in The Market Common, officials said.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, county personnel have been clearing brush and installing baskets in recent days.
Disc golf is a sport played by tossing a disc from the tee area toward a basket, which is similar to a golf hole. The goal of the player is to place the disc in the basket in the fewest number of throws.
The cost of the course will be about $15,500 for the city and about $12,800 for the county, our news partners MyHorryNews reported in June.
Officials said the county will also take on the additional cost of trash disposal and landscaping.
No completion date has been set.
Like the county’s 18-hole course in Socastee, the Myrtle Beach course will be free to use.
