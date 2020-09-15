Coroner identifies 6-year-old boy who died after rescue from riptide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a child who died a day after he was rescued from a riptide off Folly Beach with two other people.
Ian Hernandez, 6, of Ladson, died Monday at 8:48 p.m. at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital after a struggle in the water at Folly Beach, Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
Hernandez was one of three people pulled from the water after crews responded to a call at approximately 6:22 p.m. at the county park area on the west end of the beach. Life guards had already left the beach for the day by then, authorities said.
Gilreath said crews performed CPR on Hernandez and transported him to an area hospital. On Monday, Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath said the last report he received was that the boy had been on a ventilator.
A 43-year-old woman and an 8-year-old were also rescued. The woman, who authorities say was not related to the children, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 8-year-old was evaluated but not taken to the hospital.
The coast waters have been under a greater risk of riptides because of Hurricane Paulette.
O’Neal said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning at MUSC.
