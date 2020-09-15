CCU’s McCall one of eight finalists for ‘Manning Award Quarterback of the Week’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers' quarterback Grayson McCall has been selected as one of eight finalists for the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Manning Award Stars of the Week for the week of Sept. 14.
McCall’s recognition comes after the Chanticleers opened their season with their road win over Kansas on Sept. 12. Making his first career start, the redshirt freshman accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing.
Joining McCall on the list were Micale Cunningham (Louisville), Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Frank Harris (UTSA), Layne Hatcher (Arkansas State), D’Eriq King (Miami), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), and Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech).
Click here to vote for McCall. The winner will be announced Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. CT.
McCall and the Chanticleers will open up the home schedule on Friday, Sept. 18, versus the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. ET.
