Aces’ Wilson named AP WNBA Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A’ja Wilson is no stranger to receiving prestigious awards.
A former unanimous women’s college basketball player of the year, the former South Carolina star brought home her fair share of trophies including a national championship with the Gamecocks in 2017.
On Tuesday, Wilson was named the WNBA’s Player of the Year by the Associated Press.
The former Heathwood Hall alum averaged 20.5 points per game with the Las Vegas Aces, finishing only being Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale. She led the league averaging two blocks per game and finished in the top 10 in rebounds per game (8.5) and minutes played per game (31.7).
Wilson was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week twice this season and the conference’s Player of the Month in August.
With Wilson leading the way, the Aces (18-4) are the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. They will start the postseason in the semifinals, which begin on Sept. 20.
