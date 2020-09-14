Victim in Saturday shooting in Conway area identified

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s office has identified the victim in Saturday’s shooting in the Conway area.
According to deputy coroner Patty Bellamy, 19-year-old Jaime Johnson, of Conway, died of injuries he sustained in the shooting.
The Horry County Police Department said the shooting happened on D Street and Rose Moss Road at around 7:15 p.m.
Horry County Fire Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where they later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
