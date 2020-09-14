Two missing, endangered N.C. women possibly headed to Myrtle Beach

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMBF) – Two missing, endangered women from North Carolina could be heading to the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued Silver Alerts on Monday night for 94-year-old Doris Feldon and 87-year-old Patsy Nelson.
Authorities said both women suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
They were both last seen at 4601 Plaza Drive in Greensboro.
The pair may have driven off in a 2010 burgundy color Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate. The sheriff’s office believes they could be headed toward Myrtle Beach.
Anyone who has seen the two or has any information is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3356.
