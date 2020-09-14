Suspected Florence mass shooter expected to appear in court Wednesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of opening fire on Florence County law enforcement officers and killing two of them is expected to be in court on Wednesday.
Fred Hopkins is charged in connection to the deadly shooting on Oct. 3, 2018, in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood.
Deputies were there to serve a search warrant on Seth Hopkins, Fred’s son, on child sex abuse allegations. Authorities said Fred Hopkins started shooting at law enforcement. Florence police Sg.t Terrence Carraway died at the scene and Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died weeks later from her injuries. Five other officers suffered injuries in the suspected ambush.
Public index records show that an order for transportation was filed on Friday for Fred Hopkins' to bring him back to Florence County. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County for safekeeping.
The court hearing is expected to be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, but a gag order in the case bars attorneys from discussing the details on the hearing.
WMBF News will be at court and will bring you the latest in this high-profile case.
