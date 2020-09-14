Student Spotlight: High school senior with a 4.2 GPA, athlete and hopeful criminal psychologist

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County students are in their second week of school and WMBF is shining a spotlight on all of their outstanding work.
Myrtle Beach High School senior Lilly Young has a 4.2 GPA, she is very involved at school, and she shared how the first week of hybrid learning went.
“When I was walking in the hallways, I didn’t see any problems with anybody gathering in big groups," Young said. "We walked in single file, I didn’t see anybody without a mask on. If we have a smaller class we can take our masks off if the desks are six feet apart, so I think it’s good how we all cooperate. We all just want to be back so we do our best to follow all the rules.”
When asked if Young was worried or more excited to kick off her senior year she said she was just really excited.
“I was trying to have a positive note on everything. I came in really happy and excited to see my friends,” she said. :"We had breakfast before; it was just a really good day for me.”
Young stays busy while at school. She is involved in track, cross county, cheer, competition cheer, show choir and theater.
“I’m a very busy person so during quarantine it was so weird not having to do anything," she said. “So it’s pretty normal for me to always do something. I am missing a bunch of people in show choir especially, because it’s hard to sing without half the people, so I think going back five days a week I’d like that too. Either way it works out nicely.”
During the past few years at MBHS, Young said her proudest moment was cheering at the state football game.
“Last year cheering at the state game at USC (University of South Carolina) it was a really good experience even though we didn’t win. I’m so glad I went," Young said.
Young said she has Seahawk pride and is proud to be a part of the community.
“I’m just so glad that Myrtle Beach High School, all the administrators and everything they really put us all in unison, especially with all the extracurriculars like sports, JROTC, fine arts. I’m in most of them, so I like how they put us all together and put a lot of effort into us.”
Young is planning to go to Coastal Carolina University in the fall of 2021 and major in criminal psychology. She said she is shadowing members of the Horry County Solicitor’s Office soon to get first-hand experience.
