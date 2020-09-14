Police arrest burglary suspect following manhunt in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police said a burglary suspect led them on a manhunt Monday afternoon.
Police said Myron Lane was wanted on a second-degree burglary charge.
It stems from a break-in on Sept. 1 at a business in the 600 block of West Palmetto Street where money, firearms and electronics were stolen.
Officers said they tried to make contact with Lane on West Sumter Street when he ran from police.
Officers and Florence County deputies established a perimeter and Lane was taken into custody without incident.
He has been taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
