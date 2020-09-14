Missing 73-year-old woman last seen heading toward Lancaster, but never arrived

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
Mary Cook, 73, was last seen around noon Sunday in Kershaw heading toward Lancaster. Officials say she never arrived at her expected destination.
Cook was driving a red, 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan. The vehicle has a spoiler and rear-end damage.
Anyone who sees Cook or her vehicle is urged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or 911.
