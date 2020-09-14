'It’s a little frustrating’: Some HCS virtual students still without schedules

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday was the first official instruction day for those participating in the Horry County Schools Virtual program this semester.
However, it’s proving to be a major hassle for some.
Some parents expressed concerns after they said their students were still unable to start the virtual program. Meanwhile, other students were able to start the program as early as last week.
“It’s a little frustrating,” Jennifer Shifflett said. “I mean I’ve been waiting. They [school district] had a while to get this worked out.”
Shifflett said her two sons, who attend Carolina Forest High School, still don’t have their assignments or teachers listed on their virtual portal.
She said she called the high school and school district last week and Monday morning about the issue.
The school’s guidance counselor reached back out to her Monday saying she’s not sure why the students don’t have assignments or teachers yet, but she’s working to fix it.
“I’m concerned that when we do get them on, they’re going to be way behind and have to catch up really quickly,” Shifflett said. “I don’t even know what classes they have so what if they put their classes in wrong and then I have to put another request in and it’ll take another week.”
Felicia Rudolph is experiencing the same problem.
Rudolph said her children don’t have assignments either.
Still, the portal shows her ninth-grader as being marked absent.
Rudolph said she received an email from the school district Monday afternoon stating her children’s schedules should be ready within 48 hours.
“They [school district] have a lot to catch up with on the administrative side and they [school district] have to catch up on the teaching side,” Rudolph said. “Add on top of it the students that are actually starting late. I just don’t know how they’re going to be able to efficiently catch everybody up.”
HCS sent the following statement regarding missing schedules and assignments:
“While the vast majority of students have their schedules in K-12 HCS Virtual, a portion of students have schedules still being updated due to the volume of student enrollment and the magnitude of processing schedule requests for approximately 14,000 students from 56 different schools. The scheduling process is labor-intensive due to new technology integrations and the volume of virtual students being served. Staff is working diligently to complete the scheduling process for the remaining students.”
