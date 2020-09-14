‘It’s an honor’: Florence artists, community create ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Some local artists and the Florence community came together to create a street mural with an important message.
City leaders, artists and neighbors came out on Monday to the Pearl Moore Basketball Center to see the Black Lives Matter mural spread throughout Barnes Street.
It was designed by artist Mel Howard with help from Narzhio the Artist and community members. The mural was completed over Labor Day weekend.
Each letter in Black Lives Matter depicts a specific piece of art.
Howard said when he was planning the mural he wanted to involve the Florence community as much as possible and he said it was amazing to see the amount of support he received for the project.
“It’s an honor because I’m from here. I’m from Florence, South Carolina, born and raised, so to see people enjoying my artwork in the city I’m from, it means everything, there is no higher honor than that,” Howard said.
City councilmembers Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson Hye Moore praised Howard and the other artists for putting the mural together.
It can be seen at 500 Barnes Street in Florence right outside the Pearl Moore Basketball Center.
