In-ground pool manufacturer to bring facility to Pee Dee, create 200 new jobs

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc., will establish operations in Marion County that will create 200 new jobs, officials said Monday.
According to a press release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, the fiberglass in-ground pool manufacturer will invest $6.1 million into the county. The facility will be located at 131 Hwy. 76 in Marion and will specialize in composite swimming pools, underground fuel tanks, water storage tanks, computer numerical control (CNC) robotic molding and other related tools.
“We are thrilled that Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. has chosen South Carolina for its new manufacturing facility. Today’s announcement is another indication that companies are seeing the benefits of doing business in our state. It’s also exciting to see this company will invest and create 200 new jobs in one of our state’s rural areas,” McMaster said in a statement.
The new facility is expected to be online by the fourth quarter of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. team should click here.
Founded in 2000, Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. installs quality fiberglass in-ground swimming pools, fiberglass plunge pools, fiberglass lap pools and water features throughout the country, the release stated.
