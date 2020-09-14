Horry County Council to vote on mask mandate Tuesday following controversy

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, the Horry County Council will vote on a mask ordinance for the third time.
Council members first passed a mask ordinance in early July ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The order was extended again earlier this month when it was on the consent agenda, which allows council members to vote for every item on the agenda at once without discussion, which caused controversy. On Tuesday, council members will have the chance to discuss the order and vote again.
“I talked with the chairman and he has agreed not to put it on consent this time, to put it down as a regular agenda item,” council member Johnny Vaught said.
The previous council meeting heated up due to the mask ordinance being left in the consent agenda, thereby not allowing for any discussion.
“It is terrible and it is tyranny to try to slide something like this over the people of Horry County by putting it in a consent agenda,” council member Al Allen said during the Sept. 1 meeting.
Vaught said something this important should have never been on the consent agenda. He wouldn’t comment as to why it was put on the consent agenda in the first place, stating simply “you’d have to ask the chairman on that.”
He said come Tuesday, while he’s not sure how the rest of council will vote after the vote to pull it off of the consent agenda was 7-5, he will vote to end the face mask mandate.
“If I chose not to protect myself from getting the COVID virus, then that should be my choice," Vaught said. "I don’t think that choice should be taken away from me and mandated by the government.”
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, however, said masks protect the public and not just individuals.
According to DHEC, if someone doesn’t know they’re positive for the novel coronavirus, the mask will help stop the spread to others. DHEC officials also said recent data shows in municipalities with mask mandates in effect, cases have dropped more than in places without a mandate.
Vaught said the first order lasted 60 days and this upcoming one, if not revoked, would too, unless revoked earlier.
