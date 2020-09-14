HCS Virtual students will have a chance to transfer out this week

This story is from our news partner, My Horry News
Horry County Schools families wishing to transfer from HCS Virtual K-12 back to the brick and mortar school are going to have the chance to do so this week.
HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said Monday that starting this Wednesday, HCS Virtual families will receive a message via the PowerSchool parent portal that will allow them to submit a request for their HCS Virtual student to transfer back to their designated base school for brick and mortar learning if space is available.
Requests must be made via PowerSchool by midnight on Sunday, Sept. 20. Students will remain in HCS Virtual until the district contacts their family confirming their request.
“Do not go to the school, you will just have to wait. It could be a day, two days. Depending on the number of requests we get, it could be up to a week,” Dr. Maxey said.
Over 14,000 students applied for HCS Virtual, and Dr. Maxey said that if they counted the HCS Virtual students as their own school district, that district would be larger than 62 other districts in the state.
“It is a large operation,” Maxey said.
If a family would like to put their student in HCS Virtual instead of brick and mortar, there will be an opportunity to be put on a list to do so if space allows, Maxey said.
Maxey said the transferring student will be assigned to either Group A or B for hybrid learning, and parents will not be able to choose which group. The district worked to make sure that all siblings can attend in the same group, across all school levels.
“This is a monumental task,” Dr. Maxey said.
